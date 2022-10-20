NORWICH — Wheeler High freshman Kaitlyn Kumpf placed 15th at the ECC girls cross country championships on Thursday at Norwich Golf Course.
Kumpf covered the 3.1-mile course in 22:29. Wheeler was 11th in the team standings with 262 points. The Lions were the only Division IV team with five runners and finished with 15 points against those opponents.
East Lyme finished first with 50. Waterford's Avery Maiese won the race in 20:29.
Other scorers for the Lions were Lucy Smith (32nd, 24:45), Rose Tardiff (73rd, 28:44), Ava Vangieri (79th, 29:40) and Kiara Korten (84th, 31:23).
Wheeler next competes in the Class S state meet on Oct. 29 at Wickham Park in Manchester, Connecticut. The race starts at 11:20 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
