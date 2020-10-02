NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High opened the girls cross country season with a win against Grasso Tech, 15-50, on Friday.
Wheeler's Miranda Pabst was the first runner across the line covering the 3.1-mile course in 25:52. Lucy Smith was second (25:59). The three other Wheeler scorers were Maddie O'Gara (30;23), Juel Anderson (35:30) and Ruby Varas (36:33).
Wheeler next hosts Griswold on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
