NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High put the first two runners across the line, but lost to Griswold, 15-50, in a girls cross country meet on Wednesday.
Wheeler (1-1) only had four finishers, not enough for a team score.
Wheeler's Miranda Pabst won the 3.1-mile race in a time of 24:41. Lucy Smith finished second in 25:46. Griswold then had the next six finishers.
Wheeler's Ruby Vargas was ninth in 36:21 and Juel Anderson finished 10th in 36:23.
Wheeler next competes again on Friday at Plainfield at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
