NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High was credited with a 15-50 victory after New London did not have any runners for Tuesday's Division IV girls cross country meet.
Wheeler's five runners were Carissa Browne (first, 24:34), Lucy Smith (second, 24:38), Rose Tardiff (third, 30:36), Kiara Korten (fourth, 33:27) and Ryle Grijalva (fifth, 33:28).
Wheeler runs again on Oct. 12 at Putnam at 4 p.m. Killingly will also compete.
— Keith Kimberlin
