SMITHFIELD — Westerly High's Kaya West finished third and the Bulldogs placed fifth in their race at the Injury Fund Carnival girls cross country event Saturday at Deerfield Park.
West turned in a time of 21:03 on the 3.1-mile course. Westerly finished with 80 points. Chariho was first with 57 and the Chargers' Erin vonHousen won the race in 20:01.
It was one of four varsity races run on the day.
Mikayla Sousa was the next Westerly runner across the line placing 14th in 23:49. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Mia Woycik (21st, 25:22), Caitlyn Faubert (27th, 26:37) and Emma Turano (33rd, 27:29).
Westerly opens the season Sept. 13 at Chariho against Narragansett and Prout.
— Keith Kimberlin
