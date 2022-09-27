EXETER — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first, but South Kingstown handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season in a Southern Division girls cross country meet Tuesday.
West completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:26.
South Kingstown (6-0, 6-0) took a big step toward the Southern Division title by edging the Bulldogs, 27-30. South must still run against North Kingstown and West Warwick on Tuesday.
Westerly fell to 5-1, 5-1 and next hosts Prout and Narragansett on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to close out the dual meet season.
Both teams beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-50. The Knights did not have enough runners for a team score.
Westerly's Cali West finished third in 20:45. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Sofia Cillino (fifth, 21:10), Mikayla Sousa (12th, 22:58) and Emerson Federico (13th, 22:59).
— Keith Kimberlin
