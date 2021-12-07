WESTERLY — Last season, Westerly High's Kaya West was agonizingly close to earning All-State honors in cross country.
The top 21 finishers at the state meet are divided into three teams of seven for All-State recognition from the coaches association. West finished 22nd, missing the final All-State spot by less than a second.
But this season the junior finished 15th at the state meet in 19:42 to easily earn third-team All-State.
Coach Adam DeCoste said it was an important goal for West.
"Absolutely it was. She missed it by one spot last season and it was a huge goal for her," DeCoste said. "She did run well at the state meet. She took it out hard for the first mile, under 6:10, and that's what did it. She was still feeling good after the second mile."
West was Westerly's top runner in every race. She earned first-team All-Southern Division honors based on her performances in the four league dual meets. She was also first-team All-Class C after a fifth-place finish (20:47) in that race.
Her younger sister, freshman Cali West, was first-team All-Class C after a sixth-place finish (20:54) in that race. West missed the first month of the season and did not start competing until Oct. 5. She was limited in training into October, but still finished a strong 23rd (20:06) at the state meet.
"We took it really, really slow and even explored the possibility of not running the season," DeCoste said. "Fortunately, for her and the team, she was able to return."
DeCoste said he was pleased to see her run so well despite limited training time.
"She was doing a lot of stuff over the summer, so she did have a bit of a head start," DeCoste said. "But I was surprised at how well she did. I think it was just her natural athletic ability. There was never a question about the effort she gave after she came back."
Freshman Sofia Cillino earned second-team All-Class C after placing eighth (21:27) in that race. Cillino was also third-team All-Division based on her dual meet success. She was the team's second runner in three of four dual meets.
Westerly finished 5-3 during the dual meet season, qualifying for the state meet as a team.
The Bulldogs finished third in Class C and ninth at the state meet.
"I was very pleased we qualified for the state meet through the division," DeCoste said. "Six of our seven runners PR'd at the state meet. It just goes to show you that effort in training pays off at the state meet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.