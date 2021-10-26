SMITHFIELD — Cali West was Westerly High's top finisher at the girls freshman state cross country championships Monday at Deerfield Park.
West placed fourth with a time of 16:21.90. Cumberland's Kiley DeFusco won the 4K race (2.5 miles) in 15:05.50.
West was followed by Westerly teammates Sofia Cillino (13th, 16:54.20), Allyson Faubert (41st, 19:10.70) and Eilis McLaughlin (50th, 19:49.90).
South Kingstown won the team title with 37 points. La Salle (44) was second. Westerly did not have enough runners for a team score.
— Ken Sorensen
