NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High's Cali West finished 151st at the girls New England girls cross country championships on Saturday at Ponaganset High.
West, a sophomore, completed the course in 21:53. Ruth White of Orono, Maine, won the race in 17:51. Brianna Malone of Portsmouth Christian in New Hampshire was second in 18:33.
Glastonbury, Connecticut, captured the team title with 116 points. Champlain Valley, Vermont, was second with 133. Cumberland was the top Rhode Island school, finishing tied for 11th with 324 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
