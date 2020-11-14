NORTH SCITUATE — Jenna Burke placed 14th at the RIIL girls cross country state championship meet on Saturday, earning second-team All-State honors.
Buke, a senior, completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:28.16. She earned the final spot on the second team.
Westerly was ninth in the team standings with 227 points. La Salle was first with 49 followed by East Greenwich (57) and North Kingstown (72).
Westerly's Kaya West was 22nd in 19:54.45. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Maddie Lorello (47th, 21:03.13), Anna Nyberg (71st, 21:57.21) and Caitlyn Faubert (109th, 32:32.34).
East Greenwich's Reese Fahys won the race in 17:43.51.
— Keith Kimberlin
