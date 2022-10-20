PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High placed three runners in the top five and finished first in the East Bay Challenge girls cross country race Thursday at Glen Park.
Westerly posted a team score of 28 points, and Mt. Hope was second among the five teams with 56.
Kaya West finished third in the 3.1-mile race in 20:02. She was followed by teammates Cali West (fourth, 20:07) and Sofia Cillino (fifth, 20:40). Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Mikayla Sousa (ninth, 21:55) and Emerson Federico (14th, 22:20).
Mt. Hope's Jessica Deal won the race in 18:51.
Westerly will next compete in the Class C meet on Oct. 29 at Ponaganset at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
