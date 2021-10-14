PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High's Kaya West finished second and Cali West was third in the East Bay Challenge girls cross country race on Thursday at The Glen.
Kaya West finished the 3.1-mile race in 20:39, trailing only Lucy Noris of Blackstone Valley Prep (20:09). Cali West turned in a time of 20:41.
Westerly was second in the team scores with 71 points. Cranston East was first with 60.
Other Westerly scorers were Sofia Cillino (14th, 22:05), Kaelie Kennedy (26th, 23:09) and Mia Woycik (34th, 23:52).
Westerly next competes in the Bronco Invitational on Thursday in Burrillville at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
