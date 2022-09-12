WESTERLY — Westerly High placed the first five runners across the line and swept Rogers and West Warwick in the first Southern Division girls cross country meet of the season on Monday at the Bradford Preserve.
Westerly won by scores of 15-50 against both opponents. Neither Rogers or West Warwick had enough runners for a team score.
Westerly's Kaya West finished first on the 3.1-mile course in 22:23. She was followed by Cali West (22:30), Sofia Cillino (22:44), Emerson Federico (24:36) and Allyson Faubert (24:42).
Westerly (2-0, 2-0) next hosts North Kingstown and Chariho on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
