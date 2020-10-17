WESTERLY — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division girls cross country races Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
The Bulldogs lost to North Kingstown, 17-36, and Chariho, 23-34. NK beat Chariho, 20-37.
Jenna Burke was the top runner for Westerly, placing fifth in 20:28 on the 3.1-mile course. Kaya West was 10th in 21:13. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Maddie Lorello (12th, 21:24), Anna Nyberg (15th, 22:12) and Caitlyn Faubert (28th, 24:49).
North's Rory Sullivan won the race in 19:49.
North Kingstown moved to 7-0, while Chariho is 5-2.
Westerly (4-3) next hosts Narragansett and Prout on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
