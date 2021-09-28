NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High split a Southern Division girls cross country meet Tuesday at Ryan Park.
The Bulldogs edged Chariho, 27-28, but lost to unbeaten North Kingstown, 18-45.
Kaya West was the first Westerly runner across the line, placing fourth in 18:10 on the 2.85-mile course.
Sofia Cillino finished 11th in 20:00. The other three Westerly scorers were Mia Woycik (15th, 20:52), Kaelie Kennedy (17th, 21:07) and Allyson Faubert (20th, 21:53).
North Kingstown's Rory Sullivan won the race in 16:48. The Skippers all but locked up the league title, moving to 6-0, 6-0 Southern Division. The Skippers have one league meet remaining next week against two winless teams: Prout and Rogers.
Westerly (4-2, 4-2) next runs at Exeter-West Greenwich on Monday at 4 p.m. South Kingstown will also be running.
— Keith Kimberlin
