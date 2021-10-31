NORTH SCITUATE — Three Westerly High runners placed in the top 10 and the Bulldogs finished third in the Class C girls cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset High.
Kaya West was the first Westerly runner across the line, placing fifth on the 3.1-mile course in 20:47. Cali West was sixth (20:54); Sofia Cillino, eighth (21:27).
Mia Woycik (39th, 23:26) and Allyson Faubert (49th, 23:51) also scored for the Bulldogs.
Moses Brown's Sophia Gorriaran won the race in 19:01.
Westerly finished third with 95 points. Moses Brown was first with 42, and Prout (91) was second.
Westerly will next compete in the state championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
