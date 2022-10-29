NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High placed four runners in the top 17 and earned the Class C girls cross country title Saturday at Ponaganset.
Westerly finished with 69 points and St. Raphael Academy was second with 74.
Sophomore Cali West was the first Westerly runner across the line, finishing sixth in 20:15 on the 3.1-mile course. Classmate Sofia Cillino placed ninth in 20:32. Kaya West was 12th (21:02), Mikayla Sousa 17th (21:36) and Ava Lidestri 34th (22:43).
Moses Brown's Sophia Gorriaran won the race in 18:28.
Westerly will next return to Ponaganset on Saturday for the state championship meet at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
