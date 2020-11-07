NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High placed two runners in the top 10 and qualified for the state championship meet during the Class B girls cross country championships Saturday at Ponaganset.
Jenna Burke was the first Westerly runner across the line on the 3.1-mile course in 21:22.79, placing fifth overall. Kaya West finished seventh in 20:37.02.
The other three Westerly scorers were Maddie Lorello (14th, 21:22.79), Anna Nyberg (21st, 21:55.06) and Kailie Kennedy (35th, 23:56.55).
Westerly placed third as team with 81 points to qualify for the state meet. East Greenwich was first with 22, and Portsmouth second with 78.
East Greenwich's Reese Fahys won the race in 17:56.73. The Avengers had the first four runners across the line.
Westerly will next compete in the state meet on Saturday at Ponaganset at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
