SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High earned two wins, but lost to South Kingstown in the girls cross country season opener Monday at Curtis Corner Middle.
Westerly defeated West Warwick, 20-38, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 16-47, but lost to South Kingstown, 23-34.
Sophomore Kaya West placed third in 20:29 on the 3.1-mile course, and Maddie Lorello was fourth in 20:56. Westerly's other scorers were Jenna Burke (eighth, 21:15), Anna Nyberg (ninth, 22:04) and Kailie Kennedy (18th, 22:39).
South Kingstowns' Erin Hurley won the race in 20:12.
Westerly next hosts Rogers and Toll Gate on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
