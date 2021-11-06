NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High's Kaya West earned third-team All-State honors with a 15th-place finish Saturday at the girls cross country state championship meet.
West, a junior, completed the 3.1-mile course at Ponaganset High in 19:42. West was less than a second from earning second-team honors.
Her younger sister, freshman Cali West, who missed the first month of the season with an injury, placed 23rd in 20:06.
Westerly was ninth in the team standings with 274 points. North Kingstown was first with 64 points, and La Salle Academy was second with 75, edging East Greenwich (76) for third.
Other Westerly scorers were Sofia Cillino (59th, 21:26), Allyson Faubert (103rd, 22:41) and Mia Woycik (116th, 23:00). Cillino and Faubert are freshmen while Woycik is a senior.
East Greenwich's Reese Fahys won the race in 17:40.
— Keith Kimberlin
