WOOD RIVER JCT. — Westerly High placed three of the first four runners across the line and picked up a pair of Southern Division girls cross country wins including one against perennial power North Kingstown on Monday.
Kaya West placed second in the 3.1-mile race at Chariho High in a time of 20:33. She was followed by Cali West (20:43) and Sofia Cillino (fourth, 21:42).
Allyson Faubert placed sixth (21:58) and Emerson Federico was ninth (22:39).
Westerly (4-0, 4-0 Southern Division) beat North Kingstown, 19-40 and Chariho, 20-41.
North Kingstown, the defending state champion, has been unbeaten (17-0) the last two seasons. The Skippers have won the Southern Division title eight of the last 10 years with a record of 90-2.
Westerly will next compete in the Ocean State Invite at Goddark Park in Warwick on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.