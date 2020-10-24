WESTERLY — Westerly High's Jenna Burke finished second as the Bulldogs defeated Narragansett, 22-36, in a Southern Division girls cross country meet on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Burke posted a time of 20:55 on the 3.1-mile course. Kaya West was next in third at 21:37, and Maddie Lorello was fourth (21:49). Westerly's other two scorers were Anna Nyberg (sixth, 22:43) and Kailie Kennedy (seventh, 24:14).
Narragansett freshman Madeleine O'Neill won the race in 20:04.
Westerly improved to 5-3 in the league, while Narragansett is 3-5. Prout was also scheduled to compete, but withdrew on Friday. It has not been determined when that race will take place.
Westerly next competes on Nov. 7 at the Class meet at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
