WESTERLY — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first in a Southern Division girls cross country race at the Bradford Preserve on Tuesday.
West completed the 3.1-mile course in 21:12.
Westerly was not originally scheduled to have any home meets this season due to a possible wetland area on the course. But it was recently redesigned to avoid that area, which allowed for two home meets this season.
Sofia Cillino finished second in 23:27.
Westerly (3-1, 3-1 Southern Division) defeated Rogers, 16-45, and West Warwick, 21-40. Rogers is 2-2, 2-2, and West Warwick 0-4, 0-4.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Mia Woycik (fifth, 24:05), Kaelie Kennedy (sixth, 24:06) and Mikayla Sousa (eighth, 24:28).
Westerly will next compete on Saturday at the Ocean State Invitational at Goddard Park in Warwick at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.