WESTERLY — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first and her younger sister, Cali West, was second, but the Bulldogs settled for a split in their final Southern Division girls cross country meet of the season Tuesday at the Bradford Preserve.
Kaya West, a junior, completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:14. Cali West, a freshman who has been out with an injury until Tuesday, turned in a time of 20:55.
Westerly beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-50, but lost to South Kingstown, 25-36.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Sofia Cillino (12th, 22:43), Mia Woycik (15th, 23:44) and Kaelie Kennedy (16th, 23:57).
South finished in second place in the league with a 7-1 record. The Rebels had eight of the first 11 finishers in the race. Exeter-West Greenwich finished 1-6-1.
Westerly (5-3, 5-3) will next compete in the Wickham Park Invitational in Manchester, Conn., on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
