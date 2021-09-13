WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kaya West finished first, but the Westerly High girls cross country team split its Southern Division season opener Monday at Chariho High.
West covered the 3.1-mile course in 18:01.
Westerly defeated Narragansett, 21-39, but lost to Prout, 27-29. Runners from Chariho, Rogers and Exeter-West Greenwich also ran, but Westerly only scored against Narragansett and Prout.
Sophia Cillino was second in 20:20. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Mia Woycik (ninth, 29:44), Allyson Faubert (10th, 22:53) and Kaelie Kennedy (13th, 24:00).
Westerly runs again on Tuesday at Exeter-West Greenwich with West Warwick and Rogers at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
