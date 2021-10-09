MANCHESTER, Conn. — Westerly High placed two runners in the top 20 and finished sixth in the Medium race at the Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday.
Kaya West covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:49 to finish 11th, and Cali West was 19th in 21:45.
The other Westerly scorers were Sofia Cillino (40th, 22:34), Mia Woycik (86th, 24:21) and Allyson Faubert (933rd, 24:37).
Westerly had 222 points to place sixth. East Lyme finished first with 111. Peyton Bornstein of Tolland, Conn., won the race in 19:36.
Westerly will next compete in the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
