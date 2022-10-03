WESTERLY — Westerly High's Kaya West topped the field and the Bulldogs clinched a berth in the state meet by sweeping their final Southern Division girls cross country meet of the season on Monday at the Bradford Preserve.
West turned in a time of 19:49 on the 3.1-mile course. Westerly beat Prout, 21-36, and Narragansett, 24-34.
Westerly finished 7-1 in the division, clinching at least third place. The top three teams in the division qualify for the state meet.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Cali West (third, 20:56), Sofia Cillino (fifth, 21:12), Emerson Federico (10th, 22:49) and Mikayla Sousa (11th, 23:19).
It was the final home meet for seniors West, Sousa, Kaelie Kennedy and Caitlyn Faubert.
Westerly next competes in the Covered Bridge Invitational at Ponaganset on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.