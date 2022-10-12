EXETER — Erin vonHousen finished first and the Chariho High girls cross country team ended the Southern Division dual-meet season with a sweep on Wednesday.
VonHousen finished the 3.1 mile course in 20:01 as the Chargers defeated Rogers, 24-31, and host Exeter-West Greenwich, 25-30.
VonHousen has won all four of Chariho's dual meets this season, as well as the Injury Fund meet and the Manhattan College Invitational's Varsity A race.
Also scoring for the Chargers (5-3, 5-3 Southern Division) were Grace Gillett (fourth, 23:31), Grace Steere (eighth, 25:03), Maria Mykhaylyshyn (10th, 26:24) and Lidia Taber (11th, 26:54).
Chariho next competes in the Portsmouth Invitational at Glen Park in Portsmouth on Oct. 20.
— Ken Sorensen
