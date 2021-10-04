WOOD RIVER JCT. — Erin vonHousen won the 2.85-mile race and Chariho High picked up two girls cross country wins, 15-50 over Narragansett and 15-50 over West Warwick, in a Southern Division tri-meet Monday.
Neither Narragansett (0-7, 0-7 Southern Division) nor West Warwick (0-6-1, 0-6-1) had enough runners to field a team.
VonHousen crossed the finish line at Chariho in 17:59. She was followed by teammate Anna LaCroix, who was second in 19:12.
Also scoring for the Chargers (5-3, 5-3) were Catherine Allenson (fourth, a personal-record 19:32), Keira Frias (seventh, 22:02) and Riley Robalewski (eighth, 22:47).
Chariho next takes part in the Portsmouth Invitational on Oct. 14.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.