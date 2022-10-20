PORTSMOUTH — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished second in the East Bay Challenge girls cross country race Thursday at Glen Park.
The Chariho junior completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:11. Mt. Hope freshman Jessica Deal was first in 18:51.
Chariho did not have enough runners for a team score. Chariho's Maria Mykhaylyshyn was 30th (24:59) and Kaden Kelly placed 31st (25:17).
Chariho next competes in the Class B meet on Oct. 29 on Ponaganset at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.