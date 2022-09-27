WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first as the Chargers split a Southern Division girls cross country meet on Tuesday.
The Chariho junior, who is unbeaten in the division this season, turned in a time of 18:52 on the 3.1-mile course. Narragansett edged Chariho, 28-29. West Warwick did not have enough runners for a team score as Chariho prevailed, 15-50.
Chariho's Grace Gillett finished fifth in 21:56 . Other scorers for the Chargers were Grace Steere (sixth, 22:09), Kara Linke (10th, 22:45) and Kiera Frias (11th, 24:20).
Chariho (3-3, 3-3 Southern Division) next competes at Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Rogers will also be there.
— Keith Kimberlin
