NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished third and the Chargers placed sixth at the Class B girls cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset.
The Chariho junior completed the 3.1-mile race in 19:15, the best time ever turned in by a Charger on the course.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Grace Steere (29th, 22:31), Kara Linke (42nd, 24:30), Maria Mykhaylyshyn (44th, 24:49) and Kaden Kelly (45th, 24:51).
East Greenwich won the event with 26 points, and Barrington was second with 65. East Greenwich's Reese Fahys won the race in 18:29.
Steere and vonHousen will compete as individuals at the state championships on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.