NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished 28th at the girls state cross country meet on Saturday at Ponaganset.
The junior completed the course in 21:07. Chariho's other runner, Grace Steere, was 87th in 23:12.
Moses Brown's Sophia Gorriaran won the race in 18:18. East Greenwich was first in the team standings with 67 points. Cumberland was second with 89.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.