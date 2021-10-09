NEW YORK — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished 13th in the Varsity A girls cross country race at the Manhattan College Invitational on Saturday in Van Cortlandt Park.
VonHousen completed the 2.5-mile course in 16:16. Other Chariho scorers were Anna LaCroix (42nd, 17:13), Grace Gillett (53rd, 17:32), Catherine Allenson (62nd, 17:45) and Maria Kykhaylyshyn (133rd, 21:45).
Chariho was 13th in the team standings with 295 points. Fair Haven of Rumson, N.J., was first with 100 points. Mary Katherine Dorsey of Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, won the race in 15:15.
Chariho will next compete in the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
