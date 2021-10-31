NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished 10th and the Chargers placed seventh in the Class A girls cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset High.
VonHousen finished the 3.1-mile race in 20:20. Chariho compiled 154 points for its seventh-place finish. La Salle won the race with 39, and North Kingstown (42) was a close second.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Anna LaCroix (25th, 21:30), Catherine Allenson (32nd, 22:40), Keira Frias (41st, 23:25) and Maria Mykhaylyshyn (51st, 25:34).
La Salle's Caroline Cummings won the race in 18:47.
Chariho will next compete in the state championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
