Chariho's Erin vonHousen leads a group of runners during the Class A cross country championships Saturday at Ponaganset High. VonHousen finished 10th and the Chargers were seventh at the meet. | Michelle Menard, Special to The Sun

NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished 10th and the Chargers placed seventh in the Class A girls cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset High.

VonHousen finished the 3.1-mile race in 20:20. Chariho compiled 154 points for its seventh-place finish. La Salle won the race with 39, and North Kingstown (42) was a close second.

Other scorers for the Chargers were Anna LaCroix (25th, 21:30), Catherine Allenson (32nd, 22:40), Keira Frias (41st, 23:25) and Maria Mykhaylyshyn (51st, 25:34).

La Salle's Caroline Cummings won the race in 18:47.

Chariho will next compete in the state championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset.

— Keith Kimberlin

