NORWICH — Stonington High sophomore Peyton Vanderstreet placed 10th in the ECC girls cross country championships at Norwich Golf Course on Thursday.
Vanderstreet turned in a time of 21:55 on the 3.1-mile course. Stonington placed ninth as a team with 209 points. East Lyme won the event with 50. Waterford's Avery Maiese was first across the line in 20:29.
Other scorers for Stonington were Molly Musselman (24th, 23:28), Madeline DeLaura (52nd, 26:37), Mia Pisani (71st, 28:29) and Ella Rothman (72nd, 28:30).
Stonington will next compete in the Class SS state meet on Oct. 29 at Wickham Park in Manchester, Connecticut, at 12:55 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
