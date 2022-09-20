NORWICH — Stonington High's Peyton Vanderstreet finished second in an ECC out-of-division girls cross country meet on Tuesday at Mohegan Park.
Vanderstreet finished with a time of 24:14 on the 3.1-mile course. Stonington and Fitch did not have enough runners for a team score and both schools lost to NFA, 15-50.
Other scorers for Stonington were Molly Musselman (fifth, 26:09), Madeline DeLaura (12th, 29:08) and Mia Pisani (17th, 30:17).
Stonington (2-1) next competes at the Ocean State Invitational at Goddard Park in Warwick on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
