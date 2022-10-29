MANCHESTER, CONN. — Stonington High's Peyton Vanderstreet placed 10th and the Bears turned in one of their best performances at a state meet during Saturday's Class SS girls cross country championships.
Vanderstreet, a sophomore, finished with a time of 21:27 on the Wickham Park 3.1-mile course.
Stonington placed sixth in the team standings with 179 points. It was the best team showing since 2016, when the Bears were fifth — their best outcome since at least 1996.
Other scorers for the Bears were Molly Musselman (29th, 23:36), Madeline deLaura (63rd, 26:12), Mia Pisani (77th, 28:27) and Ella Rothman (79th, 28:37).
Musselman and Rothman are freshmen while DeLaura and Pisani are sophomores.
Haddam-Killingworth captured the team title with 17 points. Plainville was second with 60. Lewis Mills freshman Lindsey Sacsio won the race in 20:26.
— Keith Kimberlin
