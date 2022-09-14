STONINGTON — Stonington High opened the girls cross country season with a pair of ECC wins on Wednesday.
Stonington defeated Killingly, 21-34, and Lyman Memorial, 15-50.
Peyton Vanderstreet was the top finisher for Stonington, placing second in 22:45 on the 3.1-mile course.
Other scorers for the Bears were Molly Musselman (fifth, 24:21), Madeline DeLaura (eighth, 27:12), Mia Pisani (10th, 28:06) and Ella Rothman (12th, 29:14).
Stonington next competes on Tuesday at Mohegan Park in Norwich against NFA and Fitch starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
