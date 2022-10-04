STONINGTON — Montville edged Stonington, 26-29, in an ECC Division III girls cross country meet on Tuesday.
Stonington's Peyton Vanderstreet was the fop finisher for the Bears, placing second in 21:28 on the 3.1-mile course. Montville's Maya Suarez won the race in 20:37.
Other scorers for the Bears were Molly Musselman (fourth, 22:54), Madeline DeLaura (sixth, 25:52), Mia Pisani (eighth, 26:22) and Ella Rothman (ninth, 27:27).
Stonington is 2-2, 1-1 ECC Division II. Stonington closes the dual meet portion of the season on Tuesday, traveling to face St. Bernard at 5:15 p.m. Windham will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
