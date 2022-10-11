UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard edged Stonington High, 26-29, in an ECC Division III girls cross country meet on Tuesday.
Peyton Vanderstreet was the top finisher for Stonington, placing second on the 3.1-mile course in 21:30.
Other scorers for the Bears were Molly Musselman (fourth, 23:02), Madeline DeLaura (sixth, 27:00), Mia Pisani (seventh, 27:07) and Ella Rothman (10th, 28:00).
The meet closed the dual-meet portion of the season for Stonington. The Bears next compete in the ECC championships on Oct. 20 at Norwich Golf Course at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
