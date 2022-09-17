NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Lucy Smith finished fifth in the inaugural Wheeler Invite girls cross country meet on Friday.
Smith posted a time of 24:48 on the 3.1-mile course. Wheeler was the only school with enough runners for a team score and finished with 15 points.
Other scorers for the Lions were Carissa Browne (ninth, 28:22), Rose Tardiff (10th, 28:51), Kiara Korten (11th, 29:55) and Ava Vangieri (12th, 30:08).
Wheeler next competes Tuesday at Harkness Park in Waterford with Bacon Academy, New London and Waterford starting at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.