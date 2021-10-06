KILLINGLY — Stonington High did not have enough runners for a team score and dropped a pair of girls cross country races on Tuesday at Owen Bell Park.
Stonington lost to St. Bernard and Bacon Academy, both by 15-50 margins. Stonington did not have a score against Killingly as neither team had enough runners for a team score.
Stonington's Mia Pisani completed the 3.1-mile course in 28:40, good for 15th. Other scorers for the Bears were Molly Neale (19th, 29:39) and Madeline DeLaura (20th, 30:03).
