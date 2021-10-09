MANCHESTER, Conn. — Stonington High's Molly Neale finished 118th in the Small race at the Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday.
Neale had a time of 28:43 on the 3.1-mile course. Other Stonington finishers were Mia Pisani (122nd, 29:04), Madeline DeLaura (130th, 30:52) and Aislin Maloney (133rd, 31:59).
Stonington did not have enough runners for a team score. Bolton was first with 76 points. Bolton's Megan Minicucci won the race in 19:58.
Stonington next hosts Ledyard and Waterford on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
