EAST LYME — Stonington High had just four runners and did not post a team score in an ECC girls cross country quad meet on Tuesday.
The four Stonington runners were Molly Neale (26th place, 28:40), Mia Pasani (32nd, 30:49), Madeline DeLaura (34th, 32:40) and Aislin Maloney (34:24).
They competed on a 3.1-mile course. Stonington lost to East Lyme, Woodstock Academy and Windham, all by 15-50 margins.
Stonington next runs at Haley Farm State Park in Groton with Fitch, NFA and St. Bernard on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
