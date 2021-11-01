MANCHESTER, Conn. — Stonington's Molly Neale finished 91st in the Class S girls cross country championship meet Monday at Wickham Park.
Neale completed the 3.1-mile course in 27:28. Stonington's Mia Pisani was 110th (30:06) and Madeline DeLaura was 114th (30:34).
Stonington did not have enough runners for a team score. Woodland's Chloe Poulos won the race in 19:54.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.