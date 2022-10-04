LEBANON, Conn. — Wheeler High's Kaitlyn Kumpf and Lucy Smith finished first and second, respectively, in an ECC out-of-division girls cross country meet against Lyman Memorial and St. Bernard on Tuesday.
Kumpf completed the 3.1-mile course in 22:15, and Smith had a time of 24:15.
Team scores from the race were unavailable.
Other scorers for Wheeler were Carissa Browne (fifth, 26:33), Rose Tardiff (ninth, 29:55) and Kiara Korten (10th, 30:02).
Wheeler next travels to Tourtellotte on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. meet. Putnam will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
