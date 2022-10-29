MANCHESTER, Conn. — Wheeler High freshman Kaitlyn Kumpf placed 12th at the Class S girls cross country championships on Saturday, the best showing by a Lions runner in more than a decade.
Kumpf turned in a time of 21:37 on the 3.1-mile Wickham Park course. Her 12th-place showing was the best since 2009 when Shannon McBride was 10th and qualified for the State Open.
Kumpf's performance earned her All-State recognition and qualified her for the State Open on Friday at Wickham Park at 2 p.m.
Other scorers for the Lions were Lucy Smith (48th, 24:03), Carissa Browne (70th, 25:49), Rose Tardiff (92nd, 27:42) and Ava Vangieri (98th, 28:22).
Wheeler finished 11th as a team with 256 points. Somers won the team title with 45 points. Old Lyme was second with 72.
Old Lyme's Chase Gilbert won the race in 19:12.
— Keith Kimberlin
