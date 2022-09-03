SMITHFIELD — Sofia Cillino finished third and the Westerly High girls cross country was also third in its race at the Injury Fund meet on Saturday at Deerfield Park.
Cillino completed the 3.1-mile course in 21:22. Westerly finished with 49 points. North Kingstown was first with 30.
Other scorers for Westerly were Mikayla Sousa (13th, 23:50), Allyson Faubert (16th, 24:11), Kaelie Kennedy (31st, 27:14) and Caitlyn Faubert (36th, 29:38).
Westerly next hosts Rogers and West Warwick on Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
