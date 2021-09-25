WARWICK — Westerly High's Sofia Cillino placed 39th in the Ocean State Invitational girls cross country meet Saturday at Goddard Park.
Cillino finished the 3.1-mile course in 22:11.
Westerly's next four finishers were Kaelie Kennedy (65th, 32:31), Mia Woycik (81st, 24:05), Allyson Faubert (87th, 24:12) and Caitlyn Faubert (95th, 24:39).
Ellis McLaughlin was 17th in the 2.4-mile freshman race in 19:19.
Westerly next competes Tuesday at North Kingstown with Chariho at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
